Singer Lorna Luft diagnosed with brain tumor after collapsing in London

Lorna Luft is seen in 2017, left, and in the 1950s as a baby with her mother Judy Garland and her father Sid Luft, on the set of "A Star is Born." Photos: Getty Images

LONDON — Singer Lorna Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, was undergoing tests in a London hospital following an initial diagnosis of a brain tumor after she collapsed backstage at a concert in London.

The singer’s representative, Victoria Varela, said the 65-year-old Luft collapsed backstage on Friday night and was rushed to the hospital, where she was given an initial diagnosis of a brain tumor.

Varela says the singer’s husband, Colin Freeman, had been concerned that she was forgetting lyrics and a monologue. Luft was undergoing further tests at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Varela says Luft has been in remission from breast cancer, which she has been battling for six years.

