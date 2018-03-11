Police seek help in identifying woman found in New Jersey lake

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities are asking for help in identifying a woman whose body was found in a Newark lake earlier this month.

Two joggers spotted a human body floating in a lake inside Weequahic Park on Mar. 3 and called 911, police said.

Authorities responded and confirmed the person was dead, police said.

The body was confirmed to be a female’s, about 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 100 to 120 pounds.

A sketch artist created an image of the woman, showing three star tattoos on her neck, police said. She also had a tattoo of a purple flower and the name “Tiara” on her body.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the cause of death.

Any with information that might be helpful in identifying this woman is asked to contact Detective Wilfredo Perez at (973) 985-9971 or to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.