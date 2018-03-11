Nor’easter bears down on tri-state bringing more snow, wind, outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third nor’easter in about 10 days is looking to impact the tri-state area as we head into Monday night and Tuesday. Snow, wind and coastal flooding are once again issues and concerns as the storm approaches.

For now, after a decent Sunday, look for chilly temps into Monday as clouds increase. Weak high pressure sticks around through the day Monday, with temps reaching the low and middle 40s.

Snow could start as early Monday evening, making for a bit of a slippery commute for those in central and southern New Jersey. Light snow overspreads the tri-state area into early Tuesday morning. While there may be some rain mixed in at times at the start for coastal locations, it won't be a large factor.

The snow becomes heavy through Tuesday morning, making for an iffy commute for all. Travel disruptions are expected during the height of the storm early Tuesday. The snow tapers off later in the day Tuesday from west to east.

As of Sunday evening, the forecast for snow totals looks to be: 1 to 3 inches for northern and western suburbs; 2 to 4 inches from the Hudson Valley through the five boroughs; 4-8 inches for Nassau and Suffolk Counties, as well as in western Connecticut. There may be some spots that approach the foot mark for snowfall. As the storm approaches Tuesday, heavier bands are more likely over eastern Long Island, and they could drop as much as 2 to 3 inches per hour. The bulk of the snow will fall at night, avoiding the higher March sun angle, and increasing totals.

Gusty winds will be a factor again, which could cause damage and power outages. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible over Long Island Tuesday. Combined with a heavy wet snow, the wind will end up being quite a concern again.

Coastal flooding is possible, as well. The biggest concern here is for Tuesday morning’s high tide. There are no advisories as of Sunday evening, but they may be issued by Monday.

A winter storm watch is posted, as of Sunday evening, for Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Other advisories may be posted for other areas before the first flake.

As the storm departs, it’s cloudy and windy. Some flurries are possible Wednesday with snow continuing well to our north, to the delight of ski resorts. Improvement is seen by Friday, maybe a few showers Saturday, and a warm-up is in the cards for Sunday.