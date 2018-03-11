News Closeup: Challenges Facing NYC School system; Venture House program for mental illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Concerns over school safety are front and center as New York City appoints a new Schools Chancellor, Richard Carranza, to head the city’s school system.

Other issues on Carranza’s agenda will be what to do about dozens of failing schools in New York City, the debate over testing, the question of how to attract the best teachers and what teachers are lacking in their current contracts.

Marvin Scott sits down with the Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers to talk about these issues and more.

We’ve been hearing a lot about mental illness in regard to people described as having mental problems carrying out violent acts like the gunman responsible for the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

But the fact is the vast majority of those suffering from mental illness are more likely to be the victim of an assault rather than the perpetrator.

A unique program is helping people with mental illness transition into living meaningful and productive lives in their community.

Marvin Scott speaks to Juliet Douglas, executive director of Venture House, and Janet Perisa who is a Venture House member and has become a member of the board of directors.