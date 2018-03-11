Man just released from jail killed in NJ hit-run crash

KEARNY, N.J. — Authorities say a man just released from a county jail in New Jersey was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Hudson County prosecutors say police in Kearny found 30-year-old Naphtali Dykes lying in the center of Old Lincoln Highway shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said a motorist who remained at the scene told police that he inadvertently drove over the victim. He’s not being charged.

Detectives found that another vehicle was involved and located it, and prosecutors say 21-year-old Niraj Patel of Edison was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Prosecutors said Dykes had been released from the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny earlier that morning.