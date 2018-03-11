East River helicopter crash leaves at least 2 dead

MANHATTAN — At least two people were killed after helicopter went down in the East River Sunday night, officials said.

Divers are still in the water as of 8:35 p.m., the mayor’s spokesman said. The helicopter went down in the river near East 90th Street around 7 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the helicopter. At least one person survived the crash.

The water is about 40 degrees.

“We are monitoring the situation and our thoughts and hope for safe recovery are with those who were aboard,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. “We are thankful for our first responders at the scene.”

The helicopter is a Eurocopter AS350, an FAA spokesperson said. It is reportedly upside down in the water.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter hit the water. It tips over as its rotors keep turning, slapping at the water.

“As it approached the water it just sank,” a witness told PIX11. “It was quite fast.”

The FAA is investigating. The NTSB will determine probable cause of the accident.

The helicopter did not sink and has been secured.

Police are advising drivers to expect heavy traffic and emergency personnel in the area. Drivers should avoid northbound travel on FDR Drive until further notice.

Our @NYPDspecialOps and @FDNY personnel are responding to reports of a helicopter in the East River near East 90th Street. Expect to see emergency personnel in the area. More information to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/CzImayuTae — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 11, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.