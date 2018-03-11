Group sought after man shot in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A man, 41, was injured after a gunman opened fire in the Bronx Friday night.

Four men approached the victim along East 169 Street and Boston Road around 7 p.m., police said.

One of the individuals displayed a firearm and shot a single round, striking the victim in his left leg, police said.

They fled the location on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four individuals in question are described to be males in their late teens or early twenties.

