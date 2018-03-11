NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Group sought after man shot in the Bronx: police

Posted 3:30 PM, March 11, 2018

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A man, 41,  was injured after a gunman opened fire in the Bronx Friday night.

Four men approached the victim along East 169 Street and Boston Road around 7 p.m., police said.

One of the individuals displayed a firearm and shot a single round, striking the victim in his left leg, police said.

They fled the location on foot.

Police are searching for the four people who may be connected to an gunpoint assault that injured a man.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four individuals in question are described to be males in their late teens or early twenties.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).