Crews continue to restore power as another storm threatens to hit east coast

NEW YORK — Power companies continue to restore electricity to customers affected by two nor’easters last week as another storm threatens to hit the east coast.

Con Edison, JCPL and PSE&G say they have restored power to a majority of their customers — PSE&G said they have restored power to all customers affected by the Mar. 2 nor’easter.

The power companies expect to restore power to the majority of customers by Sunday night or Monday night.

Hundreds of thousands of people were living without power — many since Mar. 2.

Together, the two storms have caused more Con Edison outages in Westchester than Hurricane Irene did in 2011, the electric company said.

The company brought in aid workers from 20 states and Canada to work around the clock to untangle wires and remove trees.

As of 12:20 p.m., power has been restored to all customers impacted from the nor’easter on Long Island, according to PSE&G Long Island.

As of 10:17 a.m., PSEG New Jersey continues to work to restore power just under 2,000 customers.

Con Edison was working to restore power to just under 1,900 customers.

JCPL, which has been heavily criticized by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, continues to work to restore power to over 20,000 customers.

As the companies continue to bring power back to families, they are monitoring the weather that may hit the tri-state area this week.