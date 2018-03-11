Authorities investigate death of Binghamton University student from Long Island

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Police are investigating the death of a Binghamton University student from Long Island.

Haley Anderson’s body was found at a home near the college’s campus following a welfare check, authorities said.

Binghamton police are investigating the 22-year-old nursing student’s death as a homicide.

Binghamton Police are looking for a person of interest — a male nursing student whom Anderson had a relationship with, officials said. Authorities believe he may have left the country before the victim was found.

SUNY Binghamton University, located about 200 miles from New York City, said there was no threat to the public and that investigation remains ongoing.

“The Binghamton University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of senior nursing student Haley Anderson, whose death is being investigated by the Binghamton Police Department. There is no threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is continuing at this hour.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080 or 607-772-7082.