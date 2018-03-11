29-year-old man stabbed to death in front of his Queens home

FLUSHING, Queens — A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed in front of his Queens home on Sunday morning, police said.

Luis Apolonio was repeatedly stabbed on 103rd Street around 4:20 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Officers found him there along with a 34-year-old man who’d been slashed in the right leg. Police do not know if the two men are connected in any way.

Both men were taken to a local hospital but Apolonio did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Police believe the attacker was a man, but have no other information about him available.

