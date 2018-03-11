× 1 dead, another injured in Queens stabbing

CORONA, Queens — Authorities are investigating a man’s death after he was stabbed multiple times on a Queens street early Sunday.

Police responded to a report about an assault at 35-20 103 Street in Corona around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a 37-year-old man with multiple stab wounds around his body, said cops. He was pronounced dead.

Another man, 34, was injured after he was slashed on his right leg. He was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).