MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A lovers’ quarrel turned deadly when a woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the Bronx early Saturday.

The couple got into a dispute inside a Bronx apartment along W 174 Street in Morris Heights shortly before 6:30 a.m., police said.

The woman, 31, stabbed her boyfriend, 24, multiple times, police said. He pronounced dead.

The woman was taken into custody with pending charges.