Trump talks North Korea, Oprah, new campaign slogan and more at Pennsylvania rally

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trump talked about North Korea, the possibility of running against Oprah, his new campaign slogan for 2020 and more at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night for state representative Rick Saccone.

Saccone is in an unusually tight race against Democratic candidate Conor Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor who’s never run for office before, for Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district. Trump easily won the district in the 2016 presidential race. The special election is to replace Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned last year. Murphy, an eight-term congressman, never had a close election and didn’t even have a Democratic challenger in his last two elections.

Trump spoke for about an hour before introducing Saccone about several topics.

Tarriffs

President Trump touted his decision last week to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. He said his new tariffs were saving the steel industry and urged Pennsylvania to send a Republican to the House so he can keep delivering those kinds of results.

The president noted that both Lamb and Saccone both have endorsed the tariffs. But he said tariffs “are my baby” and is evidence of his defense of the working class.

Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District has an estimated 17,000 steelworkers and almost 90,000 voters from union households.

“Not all of our friends on Wall Street love it, but we love it,” Trump said of the tariffs.

Death penalty for drug dealers

The president called for harsh punishments for drug dealers, including potentially the death penalty. He said countries like Singapore have fewer issues with drug addiction because of how much more harshly they punish their dealers.

“The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness,” Trump said. “…These people are killing our kids and they’re killing our families, and we have to do something. We can’t just keep setting up blue-ribbon committees with your wife and your wife and your husband, and they meet and they have a meal and they talk, talk talk talk, two hours later, then they write a report.”

“I think it’s a discussion we have to start thinking about. I don’t know if we’re ready — I don’t know if this country’s ready for it,” he said.

North Korea

The president bashed the press for its coverage of his decision to agree to direct talks with North Korea.

He said that, for the first two hours, his coverage was “unbelievable.” But by the next day, the coverage had turned.

Trump’s first mention of Kim was met with boos and jeers from the crowd, but Trump told them that that they had to be “nice.”

Trump said he thinks the North wants to have peace.

He also credited South Korea for doing a”great job” with the recent 2018 Winter Olympics.

“President Moon of South Korea said without Donald Trump the Olympics would have been a total failure. It’s true, true. You know. Might as well say it.It’s a little hard to sell tickets when you think you’re going to be nuked,” the president said. “It was great to see North Korea going and participating. And there was a nice unity. It was really a nice thing,” he added.

2020 campaign slogan and running against Oprah

The president said he’s decided on a slogan for his 2020 re-election campaign. He said if he runs again — which is “almost positive” — that he can’t use his “Make America Great Again” tag line. That’s because he’ll already have spent years in office. His new slogan will be “Keep America great!” with an exclamation point.

Trump also said he hopes he will run against Oprah Winfrey, saying the campaign “would be a painful experience for her.”

“I’d love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness,” the president said.

