Threat of more snow after second nor’easter in a week

A new storm could deliver more snow and strong winds to the East Coast early next week.

Both the American and European computer models now point to the system moving farther out over the Atlantic, with little impact on the Northeast. But that forecast could change.

No fierce storms are expected for Northeastern states late Friday or Saturday, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said. A few snow showers are expected for the interior portions of New York and New England.

Areas closer to the coast that were hit the hardest with the last storm won’t see any snow this weekend, Ward said.

The new coastal storm threat comes after the second nor’easter in a week left at least one person dead, while hundreds of thousands of homes on the East Coast remained without electricity.

The storm was less severe than last weekend’s “bomb cyclone,” which left at least six people dead.

The storm dumped heavy, wet snow at an intense rate in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and southern New England, especially west of Interstate 95, with accumulations of 2 feet or more reported in some areas.

Police attributed at least one death to the storm: Barbara Soleski, 88, died after a tree fell and struck her Wednesday evening in the village of Suffern in southern New York, police said.

Another storm-related tragedy occurred Thursday morning when a woman who was shoveling snow in her driveway died after her husband accidentally backed over her with a vehicle, according to police in Pequannock Township, New Jersey.

In Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, a man died in a vehicle that police said was engulfed in flames, while a live power line was on the roadway near it. It’s unclear if the death, which is under investigation, was directly caused by the storm.

Hardest-hit states

Winds and snow brought down plenty of power lines, piling on to the crippling outages remaining from last weekend.

The storm packed gusts of 30 to 50 mph — a far cry from the 90-mph gusts recorded during the weekend storm — but still damaging.

New Jersey was walloped, with some areas reporting more than 14 inches.

Accumulation varied wildly across short distances. The New Jersey community of Montville received 26.8 inches, while Manhattan’s Central Park, roughly 20 miles to the southeast, recorded just 2.9 inches.

In New York state, Sloatsburg topped the list of most snowfall Wednesday night, with 26 inches within 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The snowstorm also brought a rare phenomenon in some parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, the weather service said. Known as “thundersnow,” it’s snow paired with lightning and resulting thunder.