Teen brothers raise thousands for charity with annual hot cocoa stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Evan Greenberg and his brother, Joshua, started their hot cocoa stand 12 years ago in their family’s garage in Mamaroneck when Evan was just five and his little brother only three.

And in the past 11 years, they have raised more than $35,000 for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“It’s a great feeling to know I can help people,” Evan, now 16-years-old, told PIX11.

“Each year, it grows...It’s been an amazing dream," Joshua, 14-years-old, said.

Any size donation at the Evan and Joshua Hot Cocoa stand at The Westchester shopping mall will get you hot cocoa with chocolate or regular whipped cream, a 25 percent off coupon for baked goods at nearby Bluestone Lane Coffee and raffle tickets for different sports team memorabilia.

“Every year, Evan works very hard to think of new ideas and ways to contact the press. And Joshua does all the leg work. They make a good team," their mother Elisa said.

When they first started their cocoa stand, they raised money for Oxfam and a local food pantry. Because their nursery school friend’s mother runs the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, they switched charities.

“Every year, we get a wish list from six leading institutions. The money goes to research, clinical trials and new equipment,” Nancy Joselson, administrative director of Pediatric Cancer Foundation, told PIX11.

"I couldn’t be prouder," their father Ken said,

Evan and Joshua’s Hot Cocoa stand will also be open Sunday at The Westchester from noon to 5 p.m.