Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road

UTICA, N.Y. — Police in upstate New York have arrested a woman after her nine-month-old baby was found crawling in a busy roadway.

Utica Police Department Lt. Bryan Coromato tells the Observer-Dispatch on Saturday officers saw a video on Facebook of the infant alone in the street Friday night.

The video shows good Samaritans stopping their cars to attend to the crying baby. One man picks up the child.

Coromato says the child’s mother, 27-year-old Ledrika E. Ford, told investigators the baby was in the back seat of the car when she left the area but “a short time later” looked back and didn’t see her baby.

Ford, a mother of four, returned to the scene and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby was taken to a hospital.

All four of Ford’s children were removed from her custody, Utica police said.

This story has been corrected to show that the mother was 27, not 17.