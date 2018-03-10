Pan Asia Sounding Festival celebrates the voices of multicultural women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — There’s a revolution going on in Williamsburg right now - it’s the annual Pan Asia Sounding Festival at the National Sawdust theater.

The Spring Revolution is the venue's annual two week festival celebrating the musical revolution created by Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring. This year’s revolution celebrates the voices of multicultural women.

Each night, for 12 days, female curators, artist and composers share their perspective led by Pulitzer prize winning composer Du Yun.

“I want to demystify Asian culture. I want to question who owns the culture and bring together the divisions we have in society,” Yun told PIX11.

Opening piece "The Shanghai You Don’t Know" themes around hidden traditions, musical or otherwise, from the iconic Chinese city, beginning with a documentary and then native music, a harp, dancers and a beautiful string quartet.

The packed house at National Sawdust seem to love every minute of it.

“It was amazing, I enjoyed the diversity of the artists from Shanghai,” festival goer Takara Bey said.

“I loved the dancing, the harpist, the violinists. It was just fabulous,” Melvina Alston, another festival goer, told PIX11.

The Pan Asian Sounding Festival ends tomorrow with two performances at 3 and 7:30 at National Sawdust’s Spring Revolution.