NJ communities come together to support families still without power

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. — Over forty-thousand people in New Jersey are still without power, forcing many communities to come together.

“First night was ok, second night was not very good because temperature got lower,” Lili Cao, who lost power at her New Providence Home during Wednesday’s storm, told PIX11.

She, her husband and their two young girls have been keeping warm at the Presbyterian Church of New Providence.

“At night we keep warm with sleeping bags,” she said.

The church is providing food, heat, WiFi and warm beverages like tea and coffee from nine in the morning to nine at night. The church provided a similar service after Superstorm Sandy.

“We found that people in the community appreciated having a place to go, get warm, charge up their devices. We just want to be a place of welcome and nourishment, emotionally spiritually and physically," Donna Ebert, a member of the church, said.

The church plans on keeping its doors open until all power is restored in New Providence.

The Buntin family are also helping people in New Providence without power. They have a generator and are providing breakfast, dinner and even sleepovers to over dozens of people in their neighborhood.

Utility companies are trying to have everyone’s power restored by Monday night.