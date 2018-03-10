Man struck, killed on highway after dispute with girlfriend

LITTLE NECK, Queens — A man is dead after was struck and killed by a car after getting into an argument with his girlfriend on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Saturday.

The couple got into a dispute while traveling east on the highway in the vicinity of Little Neck Parkway around 4 a.m., police said.

The man, 30, got out of the car on the highway and was struck by an oncoming car, said police.

The driver, 39, remained on scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His girlfriend, 32, was taken into custody and faces DWI charges.