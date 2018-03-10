Man allegedly steals $3,000 worth of merchandise at Roosevelt Field Mall

GARDEN CITY, L.I. — Police are looking for the man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise from Roosevelt Field Mall last month.

On Feb. 24, a man entered the shopping center around shortly after 3 p.m. and started to conceal merchandise inside his leather jacket and left the mall without paying, police said.

The undisclosed items were valued at over $3,000, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).