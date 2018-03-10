Long Island man arrested for drug possession after multi-county pursuit: police

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A Long Island man was arrested Friday after he led police on a multi-county pursuit in New York.

Dominique Davidson sped away after state police initially stopped him during a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Coeymans for traffic and vehicle violations, police said.

The pursuit eventually came to an end on Michigan Avenue in Schenectady, more than 30 minutes away, at a parking lot after multiple troopers joined the chase, police said.

He was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Troopers also retrieved evidence Davidson allegedly tried to destroy by throwing it out the window during while driving away, according to state police.

Davidson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and unlawful fleeing from a police officer, among multiple vehicle and traffic violations.