Juelz Santana to turn himself in for bringing gun to Newark airport: police

NEWARK, N.J. — Rapper Juelz Santana is planning to turn himself in Sunday after fleeing Newark Airport on Friday when TSA agents found a gun on him at security, according to police.

According to sources, the Harlem rapper attempted to go through security at Terminal C with a gun. The gun was detected and Santana ran from the airport, possibly jumping in a cab. PAPD detectives have been searching for him.

Police from Totowa, New Jersey said they were told the rapper will be turning himself in Sunday morning.

He will surrender around 9 a.m., according to a report from the South Passaic Daily Voice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.