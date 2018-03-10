Gov. Murphy slams JCP&L storm response as ’embarrassing and unacceptable’

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Murphy slammed JCP&L’s response to Wednesday’s nor’easter as thousands of JCP&L customers continued to be without power on Saturday.

The company said power may not be fully restored until Monday. Murphy called JCP&L’s timeline “embarrassing and unacceptable.”

“JCP&L’s preparation for and response to the past week’s weather events is completely unacceptable. I will not accept any of the company’s excuses for why thousands of New Jerseyans continue to be without power,” Murphy said.

The governor said he is prepared to use all aspects of his executive authority under the declared State of Emergency to restore power.

JCP&L has agreed to repair poles in their service areas that belong to other companies and has committed to restoring power by this evening for all customers who were affected by the first storm on March 2.

“These efforts, which should have been taken days ago, are small steps in the right direction,” Governor Murphy said. “But we have a long way to go. People are mad as heck and so am I.”

Murphy has called for a Board of Public Utilities investigation into JCP&L’s storm preparedness and response once all power outages have been addressed.