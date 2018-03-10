Fedora-wearing man sought in connection to shooting at Brooklyn Italian restaurant: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn — Cops are searching for a fedora-wearing mystery man they believe shot up a Brooklyn Italian restaurant last month.

On Feb. 25, an individual displayed a firearm and fired multiple shots in the vicinity of Court Street and Union Street in Carroll Gardens, striking the Marco Polo restaurant around 6 a.m., police said.

An employee coming into work found bullets lodged in the front door and window, the NY Post reported. There were no reported injuries.

Police released surveillance video of the man with a fedora and dark-colored waist-length coat walking nearby the restaurant around the time shots were fired.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).