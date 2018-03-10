Anti-opioid protesters scatter pill bottles at Metropolitan Museum of Art

NEW YORK — Activists protesting a prominent donor family’s link to the opioid crisis unfurled banners and scattered pill bottles inside New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The New York Times reports that the protest started just after 4 p.m. Saturday inside the museum’s Sackler Wing.

The wing is named after the brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler. They donated $3.5 million for the wing in the 1970s.

The Sacklers also owned Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin, which has been widely abused.

The protest was led by photographer Nan Goldin, whose work has been exhibited at many museums including the Met.

A spokesman for the museum declined to comment, and a spokeswoman for the Sackler family and a Purdue spokesman did not respond immediately to requests for comment.