1 dead, 2 injured in Queens stabbing

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — One man is dead and two others were injured after they were stabbed in Queens late Friday.

Police responded to a call around 9:23 p.m. about a disorderly group along Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.

When they arrived, authorities found three men with stab wounds.

A 24-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

Two other men were taken to the hospital where they remain in stable condition — one man, 26, suffered stab wounds in the back and shoulder while the other, 23, was stabbed in the head and back.

No arrests have been made.

