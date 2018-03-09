Woman arrested in shooting of mother, son on Christmas Day in Staten Island: police

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island — A woman has been arrested in the Christmas Day shooting of a mother and son who were returning home with food for a holiday dinner, police said Friday.

Nadia Williams, 30, had been sought for months since the Dec. 25 shooting.

Police say that afternoon she pulled alongside Monique Hall, 42, and her 19-year-old son, who were also in vehicle, and opened fire, spraying the vehicle with bullets.

Hall, a minister at the First Central Baptist Church in Staten Island, was grazed by a bullet to her lower back. Her son had a bullet lodged behind his esophagus.

Both were hospitalized and survived.

“I have to forgive her,” Hall told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview after the shooting. ” I have to move on.”

Police have not said if the pair were the intended targets.

Williams lives about four blocks from where the shooting took place.

In January, neighbors said they were stunned to learn Williams was sought in the incident.

“I know her for years,” Hani Solomon, who lives across the street from Williams’ New Brighton home, said. “I’ve lived here all my life, never think something like that would be happening from her, you know.”

Williams faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of assault and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.