Video released of 2nd suspect in armed robbery that led to deadly police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police released video Friday of a man sought for an armed robbery that led to a deadly police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police said an off-duty police officer was sitting in his car at a gas station at 914 Remsen Avenue around 10:35 p.m. when two armed men approached. One of the armed men entered the station attendant's booth and demanded money from a worker while the second man remained outside and told the off-duty officer and the gas station attendant not to move.

As the men exited the gas station, the off-duty officer identified himself as a cop and the two suspects turned around towards the officer with the guns in their hands, according to police. The officer then fired and struck one of the men in the torso. The man, identified by police as 19-year-old William Simon, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The second suspect ran away, heading west on Avenue D, and remains at large. He is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.