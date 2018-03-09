Trump must see ‘concrete steps’ before meeting Kim Jong Un, White House says

The White House says the president won’t hold a highly-anticipated meeting with North Korea’s leader unless he takes “concrete steps” that match promises made ahead of the talks.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says North Korea has made promises to denuclearize, stop its nuclear and missile testing and allow joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a “dramatic” and surprising change of posture by Kim Jong Un led President Donald Trump to agree to a meeting with the North Korean leader.

Tillerson says the U.S. was taken aback at how “forward-leaning” Kim was in his conversations with a visiting South Korean delegation. He said Friday it was the strongest indication to date of Kim’s “not just willingness but really his desire for talks.”

Sanders says President Donald Trump won’t have the meeting “until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea.”

No time or place has been chosen. No sitting U.S. president has ever met with a North Korean leader.