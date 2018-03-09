Thousands without power in NJ, many take refuge in local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCLAIR N.J. — One week, two storms later thousands of people in NY and NJ still do not have power.

Some have generators. Others have temporarily moved into hotels or with family members in areas that do have power. And, some are relying on their local businesses.

“It’s definitely been busy,” said Christopher Latona Friday night.

He has been busy making the dough, literally.

“More people coming in because they don’t have power, light, heat and kinda wanna get out of the house.”

He says since the first storm in March, people who lost power in Montclair have been coming into his NJ pizza shop, Panzano, for food and warmth.

But, not everyone has been trying to escape their cold and dark homes until their power comes back on.

“What can I tell you we’re dealing with it, we’re not happy but I can’t get up there and fix the power,” said John Poler.

Just over the bridge in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, the Poler family of five, including three small kids are sticking it out at home, together.

“We’re losing our food and been freezing cold for a couple of days, we have our kids under five blankets and we’re all sleeping in the same room,” he said.

Late Friday, Con Ed crews were in the Bronx neighborhood working to restore power, the Poler family hopes it happens soon.

Most of the power in both communities are expected to be restored by late Saturday night, according to utility companies.