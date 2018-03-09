Residents face deadly storm damage as thousands still without power across NY, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Over 100,000 customers continue to live without power days after the nor’easter storm hammered the tri-state area.

Downed trees and a snapped telephone pole are just part of the damage. The aftermath of the storm also proved to be not just dangerous, but fatal.

A driver was found dead inside a flaming car parked near live power lines in New Jersey on Thursday, the morning after a nor’easter wreaked havoc across the region, knocking down trees and wires and burying parts of New Jersey in more than 2 feet of snow, officials said.

Thousands are without power —some without power since last week’s nor’easter.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy criticized the JCPL for being unprepared for handling the nor’easter everyone knew was coming, promising “a full investigation into responses to the storm.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Westchester Executive are also looking to investigations of electric company organizations.

Over 100,000 residents are without power in New Jersey alone. As of 6:48 a.m., PSE&G NJ reported over 30,000 customers without power and JCPL has reported over 78,000 customers without power.

Con Edison has reported over 12,000 customers without power in Westchester County and nearly 500 customers in New York City while NYSEG has reported over 7,000 customers without power in Westchester County and nearly 3,000 in Putnam.

Over 3,000 customers are without power on Long Island, according to PSE&G Long Island.

Utility crews continue to work to clear trees and downed electrical wires with hopes to restore power as soon as possible while many homes remain in the dark.