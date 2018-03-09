Rapper Juelz Santana flees from Newark Airport when TSA finds gun: sources

NEWARK, N.J. — Rapper Juelz Santana fled from Newark Airport Friday night when TSA agents found a gun on him at security.

According to sources, the Harlem rapper attempted to go through security at Terminal C with a gun. The gun was detected and Santana ran from the airport, possibly jumping in a cab.

PAPD detectives are looking for him.

LaRon Louis James, 36, better known by his stage name Juelz Santana, is an American rapper and actor, from the Harlem. He is a member of East Coast hip hop group The Diplomats and appeared on Cam’ron’s 2002 singles, “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma”.

In 2003, his debut album From Me to U was released by Roc-A-Fella Records; his next album What the Game’s Been Missing! contained the top-ten single “There It Go (The Whistle Song)”. He is currently working on his third studio album Born to Lose, Built to Win.

