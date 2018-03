Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CW’s re-imagined “Dynasty” TV series is back on a new night.

Oji sits down with Nathalie Kelley, who plays Cristal Flores Carrington, and talks about her role, being from Australia, and the casting of Nicollette Sheridan as “Alexis Carrington.”

Catch “Dynasty” Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.