Man found dead in Queens donation box: police

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead in a Queens donation box on Friday.

Police found the man with a belt around his neck inside a metal donation box near 62 Street and Northern Boulevard around 2:36 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, about 25 to 35 years old with a distinctive tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.