Man forcibly touches woman, gets into altercation with MTA employee: police

TIMES SQUARE — Police are looking for the man accused of forcibly touching a woman and getting into an altercation with an MTA employee at a subway station earlier this year.

A man approached a woman, 23, on the 7-train platform inside the Times Square subway station on Jan. 8 and forcibly grabbed her breast, police said.

An MTA employee intervened during the incident and got into a minor altercation with the man before he fled to an unknown location.

The man is described to be 25 to 30 years with a heavy set and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).