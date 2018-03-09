Man caught on camera stealing packages from multiple Upper West Side homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man who they believe is a serial package thief after several reports of packages being stolen from buildings on the Upper West Side.

The first incident reported around 3:37 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2017, inside of a building at West 71 Street and Broadway. The suspect was able to get into the building and stole a package from the lobby before fleeing in an unknown direction.

It happened again on Nov. 27, 2017, inside of a building at West 70 Street and West End Avenue. Once the suspect forced the door open, he snagged a couple of packages from the lobby and fled.

A third incident happened just hours later, nearby at West 47 Street and 9 Avenue. The suspect forced his way into the lobby and stole a package addressed to the 60-year-old male victim.

The most recent robbery happened on Jan. 22, 2018, inside a building at West 71 Street and Columbus Avenue, where he suspect stole couple of packages from the lobby and fled.

The man is described as Hispanic; last seen wearing a blue and red knit cap with the letters "NY" on it, a gray jacket, dark colored jeans, black sneakers and he had on a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).