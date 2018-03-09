× Karate instructor sexually assaults 7-year-old for hours at Bronx studio: police

WOODSTOCK, Bronx — A karate instructor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old in a studio bathroom for hours, and now additional potential victims are being sought, police said Friday.

Anthony Gonzalez, 37, faces charges of sexual abuse, forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child and sexual abuse, according to police.

The karate instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl inside a bathroom USA Martial Arts Fitness Academy, located at 914 Prospect Ave. Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m., police said.

The assault was reported the following day, and Gonzalez has since been arrested and charged, police said.

Any additional victims are asked to come forward.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).