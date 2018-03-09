Jersey City teacher arrested for sexual assault after student victims come forward: prosecutor’s office

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Jersey City teacher has been arrested for sexual assault after several student victims came forward, the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor said Thursday.

Sean Lora, 42, of Bayonne faces three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact, one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the prosecutor’s office stated.

The arrest came after a student reported an incident involving sexual touching by Lora, a teacher, inside a classroom at Franklin L. Williams Middle School – MS 7 in Jersey City on Tuesday, according to the office.

The school’s principal contacted the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit, which investigated and discovered additional victims alleging similar past incidents, the office stated.

Lora was subsequently arrested Wednesday around 1 a.m.