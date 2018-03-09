Hudson County terminates deal with FedEx over gun shipping policy

HUDSON COUNTY, N.J. — Hudson County will cut ties with FedEx over the company’s gun shipping policy, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise announced during the annual state of the county address on Thursday.

“We have spent more than $60,000 with FedEx over the last three years for delivery services. But we will stop using FedEx because they refuse to stop shipping guns and ammunition without responsible restrictions. They have continued to refuse even after the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month,” DeGise said.

FedEx’s public policy states that customers who wish to ship firearms must use the carrier’s Priority Overnight service, the most expensive and secure delivery option. But according to a report by ThinkProgress.org, FedEx allows 86 major gun makers and dealers to use a cheaper, less secure delivery option.

And while several companies like Delta and United Air Lines have stopped offering discounts to the National Rifle Association, FedEx decided to keep its NRA discount.

“When it comes to gun safety, it’s time for everyone to pick a side in this fight. This County stands with our children, our parents and our teachers,” DeGise said.

Watch the full state of county address below: