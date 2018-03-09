How Monica’s Making It Happen This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roxanne Reed lives in the Castle Hill Houses and says it’s been a long winter with inconsistent heat.

“I’m freezing in my house no heat on here. I’m going to turn not a popsicle. Can someone send some heat to my house. I’m a senior citizen,”she said.

Reed says she and her neighbors are suffering on cold days.

“Staff attempted to visit all apartments today. They confirmed heat was working in two and restored service in one. Staff was unable to access one unit but confirmed there are no open heat tickets. We will continue working diligently to provide our resident safe, warm apartments," a New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said.

Ashley Fernandez from the Baruch Houses says she has been fighting over a year for repairs I did her tenth stay home.

“It’s incredible how NYCHA neglects it’s tenants,” she said.

Just outside her living room window, she had a pair of red tailed hawks.

“I think the female hawk is nesting and expecting babies. They deserve heat and hot water too,” Fernandez said. New York City Audubon society confirms they are red tailed hawks. There are just about 20 pairs in the city.

“Staff visited the apartment today and will start making repairs immediately. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve," the New York City Housing Authority told PIX11.

