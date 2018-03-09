Families in Queens call for increased pedestrian safety measures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Parents in Long Island City, Queens called for increased pedestrian safety measures along Center Boulevard Friday afternoon.

"We've had many high rises go up in the past couple of years and a lot more families moving in. And we need our city to help us keep our community safe," Heidi Braunstein told PIX11.

Families were joined by City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer in a press conference. He explained why extra measures are need along Center Boulevard.

"There are three schools. There is a massive park on the waterfront that everyone wants to go to," he said.

The councilman wants the city’s Department of Transportation to explore adding traffic lights to the street.

The DOT is in the process of studying traffic flows along Center Boulevard to make recommendations.