Celebrate National Meatball Day with Davio’s

NEW YORK — It’s all about the Benjamins, and a C-note just might buy you the most decadent meatball.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is serving up a $100 meatball and wine pairing to celebrate National Meatball Day.

The recipe features some of the finest ingredients from Wagyu bee to winter truffles and foie gras.

To sweeten the pot, it comes paired with a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is located at 447 Lexington Avenue near Grand Central Terminal.