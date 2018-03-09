Attempted rapist who allegedly forced his way into woman’s apartment arrested, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly forced his way into a Brooklyn woman’s apartment and attempted to rape her last month.

Sammy Bensabeur was taken into custody after he was accused of following a woman, 59, to the door of her apartment in a building located near 17th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bensonhurst on Feb. 17.

He pushed his way inside her apartment and exposed himself, forcing the victim onto her couch and attempted to rape her, according to police.

The woman was able to fight the attacker off and run out of her apartment. The man followed her out to the hallway and she was able to reenter her apartment and shut him out, police said.

Bensabeur faces multiple charges including attempted rape, sexually motivated burglary, forcible touching, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana.