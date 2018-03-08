Woman, 88, killed when tree falls in front of NY home during nor’easter: police

SUFFERN, N.Y. — A woman was killed when a tree fell in front of her home in Suffern at the height of a nor’eastern storm, police said Thursday.

Barbara Soleski, 88, suffered a head injury when a large tree fell on Hillside Avenue near Foxwood Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Suffern Police Department said on Facebook.

When officers arrived, they said Soleski was pinned underneath the tree and two people were attempting to help her as live electrical lines were nearby, after having come down when struck by the falling tree.

Once Soleski was successfully removed from under the tree, police said another large branch broke off another tree near the victim and emergency workers.

Soleski was hospitalized, where she died, police said. Among her injuries was a head wound.

Police did not say why the tree fell, but the incident happened at the height of a nor’easter storm that dumped as much as 26 inches of snow in Rockland County, according to the National Weather Service.

Suffern police said they responded to “numerous incidents” during Wednesday’s storm.

In New Jersey, a motorist died Thursday after a vehicle came into contact with live power lines that fell onto the roadway, officials said. Again police did not confirm what caused the wires to fall.