‘The Sopranos’ prequel movie in the works

We may never know what happened to Tony Soprano after the cut to black ending scene in "The Sopranos" series finale. But we may get a glimpse of who Tony was before the series began.

"The Sopranos" is getting a prequel. Deadline first reported the news that producer David Chase is back and will create a prequel film set in Newark in the 1960s. The script’s working title is “The Many Saints of Newark,” and will focus on riots and tensions between the city’s African-American and Italian communities.

Few shows are as legendary as “The Sopranos,” which ran from 1999 – 2007 on HBO. The crime drama that follows the life, family and business dealings of New Jersey mobster Tony Soprano won over 20 Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards.

Some of the series’ original characters will reportedly be featured in the film.