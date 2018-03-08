Tens of thousands without power in NJ after nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Downed trees and a snapped telephone pole are just part of the damage the latest nor'easter storm inflicted on neighborhoods across the Garden State.

The aftermath of the storm also proved to be not just dangerous, but fatal.

An SUV caught fire when it somehow came into contact with a live downed electrical wire on Summit Avenue in Franklin Lakes, just south of Oakland.

Anthony Gonzalez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are conflicting reports that Gonzalez of Wanaque intentionally tried to drive around orange warning cones, or that he got out of his vehicle and grabbed the line, to try to move it. It’s also unclear if the live power line simply fell on top of his vehicle in some sort of freak accident.

In any case, an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what led to the death of this husband, and father to three young children.

The problem in this storm was the sheer weight of the wet, heavy snow.

By Thursday night, the cleanup was still underway — but entire neighborhoods are still in the dark.