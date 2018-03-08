Roommate allegedly snaps, chokes 92-year-old roommate because of her snoring: source

SOHO, Manhattan — A 92-year-old woman is clinging to life after her roommate allegedly choked her and smothered her with a pillow Thursday morning because she was snoring, police sources said.

The victim lives with a 47-year-old man who is not related to her, sources said. He called 911 just before 7 a.m. to report himself, saying he snapped.

“I killed my roommate because I can’t take it anymore,” he allegedly said, according to police sources.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are questioning the alleged attacker and no charges have been filed, sources said.

