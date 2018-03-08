‘Perv Busters’ pushing back against subway sex crime spike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The “Perv Busters” are combating a pervasive problem on the subway system and throughout the city.

They are an all-female branch of the well known Guardian Angels, founded by Curtis Sliwa. The Perv Busters go around putting up posters of people wanted for sex-related crimes like flashing, groping and rape on the subway.

With the recent rise in sex crimes, the Perv Busters have redoubled their efforts.

So far this year the city is getting safer by most measures; however, reports of misdemeanor sex crimes are up 10 percent, and reports of rapes are up 14 percent.

“So what we want to do is turn the hunter into the hunted,” Sliwa said.

The problem with the posters is that the MTA keeps taking them down.

“Because it implies we have a crime problem that’s out of control,” Sliwa said. “Well guess what MTA, ‘money taking agency,’ not only do you suck in terms of your on time performance, but yes, you’ve become a sanctuary for perverts.”

The MTA responded with the following statement:

“The MTA has an aggressive program to combat sex crimes on the subway including a public service campaign featuring subway car cards which advises customers not to feel ashamed, or be afraid to speak up, and report these incidents to an MTA employee or police officer. Brochures are available at subway stations which give the number to the NYPD Sex Crimes Report Hotline, and announcements are frequently made by train crews informing customers that a crowded subway is no excuse for unlawful sexual conduct. The message is clear: “This type of behavior does not have to be tolerated by customers and is viewed by NYC Transit as a very serious crime.” While posting unauthorized signs like these in the subway is against MTA regulations, we are committed to working together with the NYPD and others to ensure that every rider is safe.”

The NYPD Transit social media account has also been posting more pictures of wanted subway sex crime suspects in the last few weeks.