Nor’easter leaves thousands without power as tri-state area cleans up

NEW YORK — Another snowy, wet nor’easter left thousands of customers without power.

Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds brought down trees already weakened from last week's storm and snapped power lines, adding to stress for customers who've gone days without power.

As of Thursday morning, over 200,000 customers are without power in New Jersey alone. PSE&G New Jersey reports over 87,000 customers without power and Jersey Central Power and Light has reported over 134,000 customers without power.

On Long Island, over 20,000 customers are without power with nearly 8,000 affected in Nassau County and over 12,000 in Suffolk County, according to PSE&G Long Island.

In New York City, nearly 2,500 customers woke up to no power, Con Edison reported, while over 27,000 are without power in Westchester County.

Several neighborhoods in Westchester County have been without power for days after the first nor’easter slammed the region Friday.

Utility crews continue to work to clear trees and downed electrical wires with hopes to restore power as soon as possible while many homes remain in the dark.