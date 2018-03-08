New York City students talk to mayor about gun violence in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a Town Hall on violence in schools with dozens of teenagers Thursday afternoon.

The teens came from all five boroughs, many said they’ve been personally impacted by violence.

Noah Stewart, who is in the 11th grade, told PIX11 he was particularly rattled after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"It was really coming too close to home to be honest with you,” Stewart said.

Brooklyn Tech Junior DIvya Tulfiani said, “I think there is always more that can be done especially when it comes to student lives.”

Several topics were discussed during the town hall, from metal detectors to school safety agents. Joseph Silverstein is a Senior at Tottenville High School.

“On Staten Island we’ve been having a lot of problems with threats,” Silverstein said.

“I think we need metal detectors to ensure the safety and security of every individual in the building.”